Project Hope Initiative To Focus On Most Vulnerable

Project Hope is launching in Carthage. According to spokesperson Sherry Leflore, “the new project, which is being developed by the Carthage Mayor’s Youth Council, is set to focus on the most vulnerable.” The council will target the elderly, disabled, and the Hispanic community throughout the Carthage area and beyond, with the goal of providing basic household items including food. But they need our help. Any donations are greatly appreciated. Below find a partial list. For more questions or to make a donation call Carthage City Hall at 601-267-8322

Requested donations – canned meats or vegetables, tissue, paper towels, deodorant, and laundry soap, sanitizer or any household items.