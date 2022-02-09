Prowler Attempting to Break Into Vehicles + House Fire

2:39 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a trespasser at a residence on Pine Hill Circle.

10:10 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance on Spruce Street near Maple Street.

10:35 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Coosa Road when they received a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress.

11:39 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department, Carthage Volunteers, and Barnes Volunteers were dispatched to a residence on Pickens Circle for a house on fire. More details on that here.

12:13 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to calls reporting a white male attempting to break into vehicles in the parking lot of Walmart.