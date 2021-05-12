Ramie Harrison is Signed to Play College Baseball

Ramie Harrison will continue playing baseball. The Neshoba Central senior has signed with East Central Community College to further his career on the baseball field according to High School officials. Ramie will be a 2021 graduate of Neshoba Central High School. Ramie is the son of Mary Harrison and Jeremiah Harrison.

1st Row: His mom Mary Harrison, Ramie Harrison, his dad Jeremiah Harrison

2nd Row: Assistant Principal Brent Pouncey, Assistant Principal Dana McLain, Principal Jason Gentry, Assistant Principal LaShon Horne, Head Coach Jonathan Jones, Assistant Coach Tanner Jones, and Assistant Coach Kip Fulton.