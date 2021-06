Rape, Grand Larceny, and Armed Robbery in Neshoba Arrests

JESSIE BATTLE, 32, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

SCOTTIE BELL, 40, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0.

AUSTIN GUY BOSWELL, 27, of Union, Failure to Appear, MDOC. Bond $0.

MICHAEL LEE BRYANT, 29, of Philadelphia, Rape, PPD. Bond $0.

STACIE BURNSIDE, 46, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, PPD. Bond $0 X 2.

BROOKS CHUNN, 37, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

JARIEL IKHIEAM COTTON, 17, of Louisville, Armed Robbery, NCSO. Bond DENIED.

LAWRENCE DAVIS JR, 32, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

DAVID L GRACE, 30, of DeKalb, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $800, $1,000.

TERRY HARDIN, 56, of Jackson, Grand Larceny X 2, PPD. Bond $20,000 X 2.

DEMETRIUS K HORNE, 19, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $0.