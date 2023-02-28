Rebel Reflections: Lady Rebels 2023

B-MO in the MO’rning – The final buzzer sounded yesterday on the Leake Academy Lady Rebels season and with it, comes to an end of a special era for me. It marks the final time “my Rebelution” will walk off the floor as a team. Having moved here two and a half years ago years ago and not knowing many, one of the first people I had the opportunity to meet was Lady Rebels Head Coach (and a tremendous Rebel player in her own right) Amanda Hatch and her talented group of players. I always look for common ground when meeting people and creating new friendships and her team consisted of a sophomore at the time named Miriam Prince. Being a huge fan of the musician Prince, (who had a band called the Revolution) to connect it with the team was easy. “Prince and the Rebelution” consisted of (then seniors) Mabry Mayfield, Emmi Harkins, and young cast of sophomores named Emeri Warren, Allen Kaye Wilcox, Grace Maxey, Morgan “Red” Freeny, Katye Jones and Miriam Prince.

As time does, it moved on and left the legacy of excellence that would be up to the core of my Rebelution to uphold and they did in no uncertain terms. This year’s squad faced a major loss with an injury to Miriam that kept her out of a lot of the regular season, but allowed the development of the younger players, who’ll now take the reins and create their own path.

For me, they’re like my own children and as all parents do, you watch them grow, you support and encourage them and talk about them constantly (as anyone who knows me will tell you.) The season may be over, but the biggest game hasn’t begun yet and as you walk across the stage and graduate, that like so many of your championships and memories are things that no one will take away from you and what you should truly be proud of!

I am so proud of all of them, not only for the accomplishments on the court, but in the classroom as well.

It has truly been a privilege to watch you play, to watch your interview and post-game speaking skills improve and the confidence that comes from it. Thank you, ladies, for your silliness, your laughter, your hard work, the moments called on the air and your greatness. For the “new blood” Caroline “Pooh” Cheatham, Marleigh “Kanga” Myers and Olivia “Lil Roo’ Rudolph, the torch is now yours to carry, and I know you’ll have Katye Jones to help keep that fire burning.

As I sit typing this in my studio, I reflect on the many teams I got to cover, the many famous people I’ve interviewed and the awards I’ve won within my own career. What is it from the collection I’ve assembled that I display most proudly? My “Morning Show” and “Radio Station of the Year awards and an autographed basketball and a picture of a “band of rebels” that we all know and love!

Thank you, ladies and Go Rebels!!!!