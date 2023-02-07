Rebels and Rebelettes to face Bayou Academy in North State Tournament

HomeLeakeRebels and Rebelettes to face Bayou Academy in North State Tournament

The Leake Academy Rebel and Rebelette basketball teams will face Bayou Academy in the opening round of the MAIS 5A North State Tournament in Mendenhall.

Both teams will play Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The Rebelettes play at 4:00 pm with the Rebels game set to tip off at 5:15 pm. Winners will advance to the tournament semifinals to be played on Friday.

Boswell Media Sports will have the broadcast* of both games on Cruisin’ 98.3, the Cruisin’ 98 app, and online audio streams at Cruisin98news.com and Kicks96news.com.

*Wednesday’s games will be an AUDIO ONLY broadcast.

 

