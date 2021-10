For the second straight year, the Leake Academy Rebels can sit at home on the opening weekend of the MAIS playoffs.

The Rebels earned a first round bye, and a second straight Region 5-2A championship, with Friday’s 37-14 victory over Lamar School.

Leake Academy will play the winner of Pillow Academy and Central Hinds.

Those two teams will play Friday, Oct. 29.

The Rebels next game will be Friday, Nov. 5.

See the complete MAIS 5A Playoff bracket below.