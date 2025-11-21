Receiving Stolen Property, Drugs, and Felony Fleeing and Eluding in Leake Arrests

TIMOTHY T BURGESS, 51, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond N/A.

CASSIE D CLARK, 44, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $20,000.

DEMORIO D CULBERSON, 40, of Noxapater, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

CHRISTOPHER GILBERT, 18, of Lena, Improper Lane Usage, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle with Reckless or Willful Disregard for the Safety of Persons or Property, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle with Reckless or Willful Disregard for the Safety of Persons or Property, No Driver’s License, No Driver’s License, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, Driving on Wrong Side, Improper Passing, Failure to Give Signal, Improper Turn, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Insurance, No Insurance, Reckless Driving, Reckless Driving, LCSO. Bond $500, $100,000, N/A, $250, $438, $240, $500, $500, $750, $1,500, $250, $238, $0, $250, $438, $248, $250.

DAQUAN HANNAH, 25, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court X 2, CPD. Bond $0 X 2.

DEONTE D JOHNSON, 24, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,351, $188, $240, $438.

JOSEPH T PHILLIPS, 29, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Receiving Stolen Property, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A.

TYRESE WHITTINGTON, 23, of Carthage, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, LCSO. Bond $100,000.