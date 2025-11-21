Big Deals!
HomeLeakeReceiving Stolen Property, Drugs, and Felony Fleeing and Eluding in Leake Arrests

Receiving Stolen Property, Drugs, and Felony Fleeing and Eluding in Leake Arrests

by
SHARE NOW
Receiving Stolen Property, Drugs, and Felony Fleeing and Eluding in Leake Arrests

TIMOTHY T BURGESS, 51, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

CASSIE D CLARK, 44, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $20,000.

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/leake

 

DEMORIO D CULBERSON, 40, of Noxapater, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

CHRISTOPHER GILBERT, 18, of Lena, Improper Lane Usage, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle with Reckless or Willful Disregard for the Safety of Persons or Property, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle with Reckless or Willful Disregard for the Safety of Persons or Property, No Driver’s License, No Driver’s License, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, Driving on Wrong Side, Improper Passing, Failure to Give Signal, Improper Turn, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Insurance, No Insurance, Reckless Driving, Reckless Driving, LCSO.  Bond $500, $100,000, N/A, $250, $438, $240, $500, $500, $750, $1,500, $250, $238, $0, $250, $438, $248, $250.

https://www.balletmagnificat.com/light-has-come

 

DAQUAN HANNAH, 25, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court X 2, CPD.  Bond $0 X 2.

tel: 6012670098

 

DEONTE D JOHNSON, 24, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $1,351, $188, $240, $438.

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE

 

JOSEPH T PHILLIPS, 29, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Receiving Stolen Property, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A, N/A.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/category/5051/sports-amp;-recreation

 

TYRESE WHITTINGTON, 23, of Carthage, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, LCSO.  Bond $100,000.

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/leake

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Vaiden-Farm-Supply-Boots-Giveaway-landing-page-1.pdf

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

AUDIO: Leake Academy’s Pickens and Wilcox Championship Postgame Comments

VIDEO: Leake Academy State Championship Highlights

Photos: Leake Academy vs Tri County Sate Championship

Leake Academy Rebels WIN MAIS 3A State Championship

AUDIO STREAM: Leake Academy vs Tri County Academy (State Championship Game)

Leake Academy Football State Championship location and broadcast information

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/item/71745/2-$10-gc
https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply