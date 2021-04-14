Reckless Driver Stop Leads to Possession of Controlled Substance, Paraphernalia, Suspended License Charges

A Philadelphia Police Officer on a transport to Winston County notified Neshoba County Deputies of a reckless driver travelling Highway 15 earlier today. Deputies intercepted the vehicle and executed a traffic stop on Highway 15N and the intersection of County Road 561 (North Pecan Avenue) in Neshoba County. The white Chevrolet Malibu was driven by Bryan Mitchell Cook of 2323 County Road 660, Quitman, MS. The traffic stop netted more than 8g of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Bryan Mitchell Cook was charged with:

Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession of Paraphernalia

Driving while License Suspended

No proof of Liability Insurance

Cook was taken to the Neshoba County Detention Center where he is being held awaiting bond.

Thank you Officer Hancock for your alertness and the quick response. Another example of local law enforcement working together to make Neshoba County safer. Continue to share tips with Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office at 601-656-1414 or Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485-8477 (TIPS).