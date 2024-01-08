Redwater woman pleads guilty to methamphetamine charges

Jackson, MS – A Leake County woman pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, in May of 2021, Kelsy Ann Billie, 24, conspired to distribute over fifty grams of methamphetamine near the Pearl River Community of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. Billie was indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2023.

Billie is scheduled to be sentenced on April 25, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of forty years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Todd Gee, Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration, and Whitney Woodruff, Regional Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, made the announcement.

The Choctaw Police Department, the U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin J. Payne and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian K. Burns prosecuted the case.