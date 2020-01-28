Reeves giving his first State of the State

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will give his first State of the State address Monday night at the state Capitol. It happens less than two weeks after Reeves was inaugurated.

Governors generally use the State of the State to discuss the economy and to outline goals for the legislative session.

Reeves is expected to discuss problems in the state prison system, including violence that has killed several inmates in the past month.

The issue has absorbed much of his time during his first days in office.