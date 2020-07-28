Refill Jackson Paid Training Interviews Today!

Refill Jackson training interviews are this week. The paid workforce program is conducting interviews for their next paid training program that starts August 17th in Jackson. Refill Jackson says “you can earn up $1,600 while gaining the skills, confidence and motivation needed for success in the workforce.”
Anyone between ages 18 and 24 is welcome to join the informational session this week. Details will be provided for the program. There will also be an opportunity to see the facility and meet staff. To participate in person or virtually, you must reserve a spot. Call 601-540-7231 or email [email protected] today.
Information Sessions:
Tuesday, July 28th @ 4:00 p.m. (In-person)
Wednesday, July 29th @ 4:00 p.m. (Virtual)
Thursday, July 30th @ 4:00 p.m. (Virtual)
****Safety is our priority, and we are taking all necessary precautions for the informational sessions and upcoming training (wearing masks, appropriate distancing, regular disinfecting).