Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan Public Hearing Set

The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing to consider the adoption of the Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan for Neshoba County during a regularly scheduled Board meeting at the Neshoba County Courthouse on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM. This Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan is intended to help protect the citizens of Neshoba County and reduce the risk of the various hazards that affect the County.

The plan is available for public viewing on the Neshoba County website at www.neshobacounty.net or in the Board of Supervisors’ office in the Neshoba County Courthouse.

Comments concerning the plan can be emailed to info@neshobacounty.net or mailed to 401 Beacon Street, Suite 201, Philadelphia, Mississippi 39350.

The file can be seen at this website address:

http://www.neshobacounty.net/sites/default/files/2022%20MEMA%20District%206%20Hazard%20Mitigation%20Plan%20Neshoba%20Co.pdf