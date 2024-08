Registration is now open for the annual Sweets & Treats in downtown Carthage.

This year’s event will be Monday, Oct 28 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm on the courthouse square.

Sweets and Treats is an annual community “Trick or Treat” event that is free to the public.

Community businesses and organizations set up booths around the historic downtown square in Carthage and pass out candy to children

