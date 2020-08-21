Reminder) Leake County Plat Book Published, Map Giveaway To Come

The 2020 Leake County Plat book is published and available. To help celebrate the release of the new plat book the Main Street Chamber will be giving away a 36” x 42” inch wall map or a digital smart map. Registration is simple, each person who purchases a book between now and September 18th will have their name put into the drawing, to be held that day at 5:00 p.m.

This spiral-bound book features the standard landownership map pages showing townships and ranges within the county, including property boundaries for all rural parcels. Along with landownership maps are the new enhanced LiDAR aerial view maps that show a 3D-like topographical look at the local land.

In this updated edition, information also includes a current County government directory, a county road map and more.

This information is valuable to anyone interested, particularly those who own land in Leake County. Prospective or adjoining property owners, hunters, foresters, timber and petroleum industry personnel, emergency services and many others could benefit from this valuable information.

The 2020 Leake County Plat book is available for purchase for $50 and a limited supply of wall maps are on sale for $75.00 at the Main Street Chamber of Leake County, located at 103 North Pearl St. in Carthage. For more information you can call 601-267-9231.