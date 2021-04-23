Reminder – The Food Box Drive-Thru is Today

The Food Box Drive-thru is today. The Leake County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Randy Atkinson host the drive, and food boxes will be provided by the MS Crisis Foundation. Boxes will be given out between 8:30am-12:30pm or until they are all handed out. The drive thru will be held at the Leake County Regional Correctional Facility at 399 C.O. Brooks Street in Carthage. For more information contact Rita Wilkerson at 601-267-0060.

**** The initial Food Box Drive-Thru was held on April 9th. Around 1400 food boxes were distributed.