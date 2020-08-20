Remo’s Rescue needs our help. This Carthage based animal rescue organization is looking for any sized dog houses, old or new. Also needed is dry dog food, medium sized collars and financial donations of any amount.

Several severely starved pups have been rescued in recent days.

For more information or ways to make a donation call 601-325 6178 or email [email protected]

Remo’s Rescue is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit animal rescue charity organization who strive to rescue homeless pets in the Carthage, MS area and beyond.