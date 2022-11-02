Remo’s Rescue to Host Fundraiser Bake Sale

Remo’s Rescue, a local animal rescue, will host a bake sale and dog food drive at Walmart in Carthage this Saturday, November 5th from 8 am – 12noon.

All proceeds will go towards tending to the 150+ animals that are currently in Remo’s Rescue’s care, and will also pay on their ever-growing vet bill.

There will be lots of goods available such as:

cakes

cheesecakes

brownies

cookies

pies

quilted throws

wreaths to be raffled off

If you aren’t interested in any of the above items, Remo’s Rescue will also have a donation jar there. They also accept dog food donations.

Each dog costs around $120 per month to care for, which includes dog food and monthly preventative medicine.