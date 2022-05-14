Reports of Shots Fired in Philadelphia

Saturday, 5/14/22
9:36 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a panic alarm at a residence on Hwy. 15 N.
4:59 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on a caller who reported a suspicious vehicle was following them on Road 282.
6:30 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called about a theft at a residence on Road 743.
6:42 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on the report of shots fired near Pine Street and Water Ave.
6:47 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on a second report of shots fired near Valley View and Blount Streets.
10:10 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called about an assault and possible attempted abduction on County Road 432.