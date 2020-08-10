ReSkill Mississippi – New Jobs, Up to 75% Reimbursement for Employers

New jobs as well as employer opportunities are coming to Mississippi. ReSkill Mississippi is set to help individuals adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic find jobs while supporting employers who want to hire. The program will link up job seekers to new training through community colleges or paid on the job experience. Employers could receive up to 75% reimbursement for the first 320 hours of each new hire. $55 million from the CARES Act funding has been approved for this program. Governor Reeves said “ReSkill Mississippi is an effort to utilize CARES Act funds to not only get Mississippians back to work, but to get them skills training that will help them work in even better jobs than they may have had before COVID-19.”

For more information or applications for employees or employers –//www.reskillms.com/

*Governor Reeves’ Commission for Economic Recovery made a recommendation earlier this year to

use CARES Act funding for workforce training to help Mississippians economically harmed by the

COVID-19 pandemic.