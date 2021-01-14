Reward- Armed Robbery, Madison Sheriff’s Dept Is Asking for Your Help

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the public with an Armed Robbery case. On December 31, 2020 at approximately 7:25 pm, an unidentified subject entered the Farmhaven Express located at 3681 Hwy 16 East in Madison County. The subject displayed a firearm and ordered a female to give him money. The subject held the female at gunpoint while she placed cash into a backpack. The subject then reached into the register drawer and took some additional cash. The subject was last seen leaving on foot from the store in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of “Up To $2500.00”. If you have information please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online or with your mobile device at www.P3tips.com.