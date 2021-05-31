Reward Possible – Neshoba Sheriff’s Office Asking for Help in Catalytic Converters Theft

Catalytic Converter theft is being reported and the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help. Neshoba Sheriff’s Office said they are “looking for the person responsible for taking catalytic converters from the church van at Ocobla Baptist Church. This happened Thursday morning around 3:30 am. The SUV in the photo was missing taillights on the drivers side. We are asking tipsters to sell their buddy out and go for the green @ 855-485-(TIPS) 8477.” East MS Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for tips

*East Mississippi Crimestoppers is an anonymous crime reporting system. All tips must come in through 855-485-TIPS(8477) in order to maintain anonymity.