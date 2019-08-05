Ricky Black and Roy Oswalt inducted into MS Sports HOF (video)



Former Kosciusko Whippet head coach Ricky Black and former Holmes Community College baseball player Roy Oswalt are now both members of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.

The two were inducted into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the Jackson Convention Complex Saturday night.

Black, current head football coach at Jackson Prep, coached in Kosciusko for 8 seasons from 1972 -1979. He was head coach for five of those years, compiling a record of 49-6.

Oswalt, a native of Weir, played basbeall at Holmes Community College before being drafted by the Houston Astros in the 23 round of the 1996 MLB draft. He was a 3-time National League All-Star and helped lead the Astros to their first World Series appearance in 2005.

The two Choctaw County natives went into the Hall of Fame alongside former Mississippi State QB Rockey Felker, amateur golfer Cissye Gallagher, NFL All-Pro and Philadelphia Eagles great Wilbert Montgomery, and former Ole Miss linebacker Richard Price.

Former Kosciusko Whippet head coach Ricky Black and former Holmes Community College baseball player Roy Oswalt are now both members of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.

The two were inducted into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the Jackson Convention Complex Saturday night.

Black, current head football coach at Jackson Prep, coached in Kosciusko for 8 seasons from 1972 -1979. He was head coach for five of those years, compiling a record of 49-6.

Oswalt, a native of Weir, played basbeall at Holmes Community College before being drafted by the Houston Astros in the 23 round of the 1996 MLB draft. He was a 3-time National League All-Star and helped lead the Astros to their first World Series appearance in 2005.

The two Choctaw County natives went into the Hall of Fame alongside former Mississippi State QB Rockey Felker, amateur golfer Cissye Gallagher, NFL All-Pro and Philadelphia Eagles great Wilbert Montgomery, and former Ole Miss linebacker Richard Price.