River Flood Warning Until June 23rd

A Flood warning is in effect. According to the National Weather Service the warning area is for the Pearl River above Philadelphia. It remains in effect until June 23rd at 1am. Current water levels are 12.9 feet and flood stage is at 13 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning just after midnight. At this point Burnside Lake Water Park is impacted. Minor flooding is in the forecast.

Also, some localized flash flooding is possible. Rainfall totals between one to three inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible.