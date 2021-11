The Neshoba Central Rockets will play for the 5A North State Championship Friday night.

The team advanced to the game with 23-20 win over Lafayette this past Friday.

This will be the second time in three seasons the Rockets will face 5A power West Point for an opportunity to go to the state championship.

Neshoba Central and West Point met for the North State Championship in 2019.

West Point won that game 20-7.

This Friday’s game will be played at West Point.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 pm.