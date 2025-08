A two-vehicle rollover crash occurred around noon Monday on Hwy 16 near the Leake County line.

The accident involved a sedan and a Neshoba County pickup truck hauling a trailer. The truck was stopped and workers were out picking up trash when the crash occurred.

Emergency responders from the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, Choctaw Fire Department, and Mississippi Highway Patrol were dispatched to the scene.

No major injuries were reported, and the roadway has been cleared.