HomeLeakeSafety Check Point Leads to Drug Arrest in Carthage

Safety Check Point Leads to Drug Arrest in Carthage

by

Leake County Deputies along with Carthage Police conducted a safety check point on Old Canton Rd on Thursday, August 25th around 5 pm.

A vehicle coming through smelled strongly of what was believed to be marijuana. The driver told officers that there wasn’t any marijuana in the vehicle, but a passenger identified as Shelton Windham stated that they had some in his pants and showed it to the officers.

A search of the vehicle produced a backpack containing several bags, a scale, a jar, marijuana, & over $500 cash. This was determined to be Shelton Windham’s backpack. Windham was taken into custody and transported to Leake County Correctional Facility.

He was charged with: controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia – bond $1,000 – fine $603.75 & controlled substance; transfer and possession with intent; marijuana; 250 grams or more but less than 500 grams – bond $5,000.

Shelton Windham
*LCSO

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

It’s the Final Day of the Carthage Farmer’s Market for the Season, Visit them at McMillan Park

Food Thief in Leake and a Wreck in Carthage

Final list of qualified candidates for 2022 Carthage Municipal Elections

Fight Leads to Arrest and more in Leake on Friday

Visit The Carthage Farmer’s Market Today at McMillan Park

Crash in Carthage Sends One to Hospital

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.