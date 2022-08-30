Safety Check Point Leads to Drug Arrest in Carthage

Leake County Deputies along with Carthage Police conducted a safety check point on Old Canton Rd on Thursday, August 25th around 5 pm.

A vehicle coming through smelled strongly of what was believed to be marijuana. The driver told officers that there wasn’t any marijuana in the vehicle, but a passenger identified as Shelton Windham stated that they had some in his pants and showed it to the officers.

A search of the vehicle produced a backpack containing several bags, a scale, a jar, marijuana, & over $500 cash. This was determined to be Shelton Windham’s backpack. Windham was taken into custody and transported to Leake County Correctional Facility.

He was charged with: controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia – bond $1,000 – fine $603.75 & controlled substance; transfer and possession with intent; marijuana; 250 grams or more but less than 500 grams – bond $5,000.