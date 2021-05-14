Home » Local » Sale of Cocaine, Molestation, & Felony Identity Theft in Neshoba Arrests

Sale of Cocaine, Molestation, & Felony Identity Theft in Neshoba Arrests

FRANCES PLUMMER, 21, of Starkville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance.  Bond $5,000.

 

DYLAN ANDREW POPE, 22, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

TYLER PENN PRAYTOR, 24, of Decatur, Sale of Cocaine, Sale of Marijuana, Sale of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0, $25,000, $25,000.

 

GAMARDRE TYWAN REED, 23, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

NATASHA JOE SANDERS, 32, of Philadelphia, Felony Identity Theft, NCSO.  Bond $25,000.

 

RAYMANUEL TADISE SEALES, 42, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $50,000.

 

VINCE K SMITH, 45, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st Offense, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

TIMOTHY SILVERMAN, 57, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, NCSO.  Bond $50,000.

 

PATRICK STOKES, 45, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear.  Bond $0.

 

JACOB SULLIVAN, 21, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Reckless Driving, Child Endangerment, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $800.

 

JUSTUS VANCE, 28, of Carthage, Felony Bad Check.  Bond $5,000.

 

JEFFERY WADDELL, 85, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

MEGAN WARREN, 34, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

JEFFERY R WELLS, 27, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $25,000.

 

KEITH ALLEN WILLIS, 38, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

