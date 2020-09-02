Sale of Narcotics, More Felony Drug Possession Charges, in Recent Neshoba Arrests

RONATHAN CHARLES MEELY, 31, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Felony Pursuit, Destroying Public Property – Felony, Failure to Appear, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,500, $0, $0, $0.

STEPHANIE JEANETTE PATTY, 28, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $600.

KENNETH G REED, 27, of Macon, Felony Pursuit, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $0.

JENNIFER RICKETT, 44, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $10,000.

LEWIS ROBINSON, 59, of Union, Contempt of Court, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $0.

KEENAN RUSSELL, 37, of Choctaw, Failure to Appear, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond DENIED.

RAYMANUEL TADISE SEALES, 41, of Philadelphia, No Driver’s License, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $300, $0.

JOHN TOWNES SIMMONS IV, 38, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,000.

RANDALL ALLAN SISSON, 33, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $7,500, $7,500.

JAMES NOLAN SMITH, 58, of Union, Sale of Controlled Substance. Bond $50,000.

WENDY SMITH, 41, of Philadelphia, Sale of Controlled Substance, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $5,000.

DESTINY SPINK, 24, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $15,000.

TIMOTHY NEAL TEAGUE, 55, of Brandon, Felony Extortion, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $10,000.

IAN CALEB THOMPSON, 24, of Philadelphia, Felony Accessory after the Fact, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $50,000.

INDIA WHITTLE, 29, of Philadelphia, Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $10,000.