3:52 am – Officials responded to a burglar alarm on Highway 16 East.

11:21 am – Officials responded to McKee Road about a missing person.

12:38 pm – Officers got a call about a disturbance on Ludlow Road.

12:40 pm – Officers responded to New Ground Road about a disturbance.

3:20 pm – Officials responded to a grass fire on Highway 35 North 3 miles north passed Tyson. Forestry was notified as well.