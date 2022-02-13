Saturday – Multiple Grass/Woods Fire

1:16 pm – Officials responded to a grass fire that had got out of control on Wiggins Loop Road.

1:45 pm – Barnes Fire Department responded to a woods fire on Spinout Road.

2:25 pm- Carthage Fire Department received a call about a grass fire that was out of control on Jackson Avenue.

2:43 pm – Edinburg Fire Department received a call about a grass fire out of control on Pearl Hill Road.

4:37 pm – Thomastown Fire Department received a call about a grass fire out of control on Lake Road.

5:19 pm – Officials responded to a woods fire on Old Camden Road closing in on a residence.

5:25 pm – A unit was dispatched to a vehicle that ran off the road and hit a fence on Highway 13. No injuries were reported on the scene.