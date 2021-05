7:30 am – Officials responded to the Natchez Trace for a vehicle that went off the road.

9:29 am – Officials responded to a one car MVA that was a rollover with entrapment on Highway 25 South.

12:22 pm – Officials responded to a panic alarm going off on Matt Road.

3:27 pm – Officials responded to Old Walnut Grove about a domestic dispute.

4:28 pm – Officers got a call from Old Walnut Grove Road about a reckless driver.