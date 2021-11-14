Saturday – One Vehicle MVA On Hwy 25 S

6:49 am – Leake County officials responded to a one vehicle MVA on Highway 25 South. Vehicle ran off the road and was on its side. No injuries were reported.

9:54 am – Officers responded to a two car MVA on Highway 25 South just North of the Red Dog exit. No injuries were reported on the scene.

12:08 pm – An officer was requested to Mars Hill Road for drug activity.

4:39 pm – Caller called in advising officials that there was a one car MVA on Mars Hill Road. Individual left the roadway and hit a light pole. Injuries were reported with entrapment.