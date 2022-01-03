Saturday – Two Car MVA On Hwy 25 N

12:00 pm – Officials received a call about a two car MVA with injuries on Highway 25 North.

2:17 pm – A tree was reported down on Welch Road. Tree was later removed from the roadway.

4:45 pm – Officers responded to a one car MVA on Midway Road. Injuries were reported on the scene with road closure.

5:09 pm – Carthage Fire Department responded to a house fire on Estes Mill Road. Flames were visible.

7:39 pm – Leake County officials responded to a one car MVA on Highway 35 North. Road was blocked with a possibility of the vehicle on fire.