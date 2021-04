6:44 am- Caller called in that police come out to 25 N just N of K.C. Road for a collision between two vehicles. One vehicle was partially still in the road but the other vehicle was out of the roadway. No injuries were reported from the scene.

8:42 am- Police were advised by a caller to arrive on scene to 261 Withers Road about a break in. Burglar got away with some valuables but has not been put in custody.

10:22 am- Police had to respond to a domestic dispute on 4560 Laurel Hill Road.