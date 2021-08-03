SBA Mississippi Presents Free Webinar – 10 Steps to Correctly Starting Your Business In Mississippi

Now more than ever its a great time to start your own business. SBA Mississippi is conducting a free webinar this evening on the steps to getting started. The webinar is called 10 Steps to correctly starting your business in Mississippi. The event is tonight, August 3rd, from 6pm-7pm. This event will feature experts who share the importance of:

Hiring an accountant and bookkeeper

Licensing and permits

Selecting the most appropriate business structure

Obtaining an employer identification number (EIN)

Business insurance and coverage

Opening a business checking account

In addition, the second half of the presentation will feature speaker Wade Hinton, Assistant Secretary of State for External Affairs, speaking on behalf of the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.

Wade will emphasize: The ease and the low costs of obtaining an LLC in Mississippi, The importance of filing annual reports, Highlight the services offered by the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office Lastly, learn about additional start-up resources and Mississippi Small Business Development Center’s upcoming interactive cohort Accelerator Program: Taking the Leap!