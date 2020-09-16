The Scarecrow deadline is almost here. You can still purchase a Scarecrow until end of day Friday. They will be delivered on Monday to respective businesses.

Then beginning September 21st through November 1st residents will vote for the best Scarecrow of Leake County. The Scarecrow with the most votes will be deemed “Leake County Scarecrow of the Year.” One winner will be chosen from the votes submitted and will receive a $100 in “Leake County Bucks” to be used at any of the participating merchants. Scarecrows may be purchased from the MSC for $20 each for members or use your own with a $10 registration fee for MSC members. Non members can still participate. For $25.00 you can reserve a MSC scarecrow or register your own for 15.00. To reserve your scarecrow or for more information please call 601-267-9231.