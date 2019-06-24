Scott County woman dies from heat-related illness

The coroner in Lauderdale County said a Scott County woman died from a heat-related illness.

Coroner Clayton Cobler says the 56-year old woman from Forest was found unresponsive inside a car at a parking lot in Scott County June 4th and was taken to a Meridian hospital.

Cobler said the woman had a temperature of 107 degrees when she was admitted to the hospital. The normal, human body temperature is 98.6 degrees.

Cobler said the woman died June 10th. The cause of death has been ruled accidental hyperthermia.