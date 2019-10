Jimmy Burke is an authentic American hero; he flew 325 missions over VietNam in single seat supersonic F100. During his military career Jimmy earned the Distinguished Flying Cross, 15 Air Medals and the Purple Heart. After a distinguished career as an airline captain, Jimmy now keeps his aviation skills sharp flying a Russian Yak 52 which will be one of the prettiest aircraft in the show this year. Don’t miss him on October 5th at the Louisville-Winston County Airport