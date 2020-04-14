Senior Community Service Employment Program available in all Mississippi Counties

The Senior Community Service Employment Program is available throughout Mississippi. According to the MDES, the SCSEP is an employment training program for Mississippians age 55 and older. The program provides subsidized, part-time work experience for a limited time through community service, enabling seniors to obtain the skills necessary for permanent employment. Programs are administered in each of Mississippi’s 82 counties by the entities identified in the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) Projects Directory. For More information https://mdes.ms.gov/i-need-a-job/senior-employment-program/