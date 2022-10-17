Several Crashes on Sunday in Leake

Sunday, October 17, 2022

2:01 a.m. – Leake Deputies, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol responded to a call reporting a crash on Hwy 35 North near the Forestry Department. No injuries were reported.

2:01 a.m. – Leake Deputies, EMS, Barnes Volunteers, and MS Hwy Patrol were called to a crash on Hwy 25 North near Reformation Rd. One lane of traffic was blocked by the wreckage. Only minor injuries were reported.

3:31 p.m. – Leake Deputies and EMS responded to a call reporting an ATV accident involving a child on Old Walnut Grove Rd. Read more here.

5:16 p.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to vandalism that occurred at a cemetery on N St. Matthew St.

5:18 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to an accident on Hwy 35 near Old Canton Rd. No injuries were reported.

6:18 p.m. – Thomastown Volunteers were called to a woods fire at Old Camden Rd and Deerfield Rd.

6:20 p.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to Fair Market gas station where a vehicle struck a gas pump.