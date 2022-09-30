Several Disturbances Reported in Leake

Monday, September 30, 2022

7:43 a.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to an 18-wheeler that was backing down Hwy 35 near Tyson into oncoming traffic. Deputies located the driver who stated his vehicle was about to break down and he was trying to get it off the roadway.

8:33 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on Hwy 16 East near Edinburg.

10:06 a.m. – Carthage Police were requested at Pearl River Foods when an employee there began causing a disturbance.

10:44 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to Fortune Mart where a vehicle was struck by an 18-wheeler. This was a minor accident that occurred in the parking lot.

11:13 a.m. – Leake Deputies and EMS dispatched to Center Crossing Rd when a caller reporting a vehicle was submerged in the water. Read more here.

11:55 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Hunter Road in the Lena area.

2:38 p.m. – Madden Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire on Madden Rd.