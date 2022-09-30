HomeAttalaMan’s Body Discovered in a Creek in Leake County Today

Man’s Body Discovered in a Creek in Leake County Today

Friday, September 30, 2022

Leake County Sheriff, Randy Atkinson has confirmed that a man’s body was found in a creek near the Leake-Attala County line.

Deputies and an ambulance were dispatched to Center Crossing Road when they received a call at 11:13 a.m. about a vehicle that was upside down and submerged in water.

Leake Deputies located the vehicle and a body inside it, which seem to have been submerged for several days.

Sheriff Atkinson says that it appears that the vehicle ran off the road and ended up in the creek.

The body is being transferred to the state crime lab to be identified.

 

