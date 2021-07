2:56 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call about a disturbance between residents of Hillcrest Apartments.

5:54 a.m. – Philadelphia Police received a call about a vehicle in a ditch on Highway 16 East near Tractor Supply. No injuries were reported.

6:56 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were dispatched to Line Street when they received a call about a disturbance.

8:42 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance at a residence on Hays Street.