Several Domestic Disturbance Reports in Leake

9:53 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Byrds Road near the Edinburg area for a domestic disturbance in progress there.

10:09 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting property stolen from a residence near the Walnut Grove area.

11:39 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Parkridge Lane near the Lena area for a domestic disturbance in progress.

1:58 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance at a residence on Utah Road near the Lena area.