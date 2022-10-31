Several local athletes earn statewide Top Performers honors

Several local athletes have earned honors for their performances on the field Friday night.

Whitt Welch (RB) from Leake Academy, Dee Burnside (QB) and Austin Donald (RB) from Philadelphia, Quay Lane (DB) from Choctaw County, Elijah Ruffin (WR/DB) from Neshoba Central, and Omar Scott (RB) from Winston Academy were named among the state’s Top Performers by Capital Sports MS.

Welch: Had 24 carries for 189 yards with three touchdowns and also had two passing touchdowns in the Rebels 41-7 win over Starkville Academy.

Burnside: Went 6-of-8 passing for 144 yards with two touchdowns in the Tornadoes 50-28 win over Newton.

Donald : Had 10 carries for 135 yards with three touchdowns and also had a receiving touchdown in the Tornadoes 50-28 win over Newton.

Lane: Had 9 tackles, two tackles for loss and also intercepted two passes in the Chargers 42-24 win over Calhoun City.

Ruffin: Had 7 tackles, two interceptions on defense and also had two rushing touchdowns in the Rockets 21-13 win over Callaway.

Omar Scott: Had 24 carries for 187 yards with two touchdowns in the Patriots 36-0 win over Marshall Academy.

In addition to football, two local basketball players made the list as well.

Ashton Fair and Bryce Ford from Neshoba Central were both named Players of the Week for their performances in the Rockets’ game against Louisville.

The complete list of top performers can be see here: www.capitalsportsms.com.