Sheriff: Guard Against Distracted Driving on Hay. 19

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–Highway 19 south of Philadelphia may not be the busiest highway in the state, by any means, but the construction zone has made that stretch dangerous.

Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark is asking you to slow it down.

“Guard against distracted driving,” is what the sheriff says in a Facebook post from this weekend. “Highway 19 South of Philadelphia has become a deadly highway in the past few weeks. Mississippi Highway Patrol, MDOT Law Enforcement, and Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office are working diligently to help make this highway safer. Please obey the posted safety warnings during your daily commute.”

Tuesday Brady Stewart, of Philadelphia, was killed in a head on crash in that area.

