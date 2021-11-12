Sheriff Says Football Coach Charged With Sexual Battery Is Remorseful

PHOTO: Kemper County booking photo

DeKALB, Miss.–You may have heard about the arrest of Charles Ray Westerfield, football coach at Kemper County High School in DeKalb, on sexual battery charges. Westerfield is out of jail on bail and the sheriff says he’s cooperating.

“We asked Mr. Westerfield to come down. He voluntarily came down and we interviewed him,” said Sheriff James Moore, talking to our newsgathering partners at WTOK News Center 11.

“After that interview, we were able to search the phone of the minor with the permission of the father.”

The relationship was between the coach and a student, but Moore did not give any information about the minor student or how far the relationship may have gone.

“He was very remorseful for his actions and he was very sorry. He was,” said Moore.