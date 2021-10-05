Sheriff: Woman Shoots Husband During Argument, While Mom Was There

PHOTO: Booking photo/Kemper Co. Sheriff's Dept.

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss.–A woman was locked up this weekend after she shot her husband several times during an argument, said Kemper County Sheriff James Moore. Dorthea Crowe, 32, faces a list of charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“They came in there was a big argument, as a matter of fact, her mother brought her up here to find him. The mother didn’t know at the time that her daughter had a gun or what her intentions were,” said Moore, talking to our newsgathering partners at WTOK News Center 11.

“They got into a big argument and the mother told them they need to stop doing this and if not she was going to call the police. They kept arguing so when the mother left the room to call the police that’s when she started hearing gunshots,”

The husband was airlifted to a Jackson hospital and was expected to make it.