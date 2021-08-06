Shooting Death of Philadelphia Man Leads to Murder Charge

A shooting death of a Philadelphia man leads to murder charges. Philadelphia Police officers received a call on Saturday evening about a man being shot. Upon arrival to the scene, officers located Willie Latimer of Philadelphia who had been shot. He was taken to Neshoba County Hospital and was then transported to UMMC where he later died. Suspect Ricky Simmons turned himself in and was charged with 1st degree murder. He is currently being held at Winston County Corrections, all according to Police Chief Lyons. The investigation continues.